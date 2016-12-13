Believe Project: Helping families of kids with special needs

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Yvette Drazner of Morton Grove.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My daughter, Ivy, works as a special-education teacher for children with numerous disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, muscular dystrophy and other emotional and physical delays that impact their lives on a daily basis.

"To add to their challenges in life, many of the children's families are low-income households where many of the parents and foster parents struggle to buy basic things such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and gloves/hats/socks for their children. My daughter and son-in-law spend money out of their own pockets for her students.

"It would be nice for my daughter to have the $100 to buy the children toiletries and winter clothing that they desperately need."

