updated: 12/13/2016 7:33 AM

Dawn Patrol: Former Arlington Park president dies at 57

  • Steve Sexton talks about the plans for the 2002 Breeders' Cup at Arlington Park. Sexton died Monday in Texas.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Gibson on facing former coach

    Video: Gibson on facing former coach

 
Sara Hooker
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Former Arlington Park president dies at 57

A former Arlington Park president who oversaw the park's first and only Breeders' Cup has died. Steve Sexton, 57, died Monday in Texas after a brief illness. Credited with an aggressive yet refined approach, he focused on upgrading fan relations while making subtle yet important improvements to the facility, track watchers said. Full story.

Rob Sherman and his daughter, Dawn, then 8, protest the selling of floor mats with American flag symbols on them at a store in Schaumburg.
Atheist, activist and aviator: remembering Rob Sherman

McHenry County authorities confirmed yesterday that Robert I. Sherman -- the famous and controversial atheist, activist, aviator and occasional political candidate -- died when his plane crashed into a field near Marengo over the weekend. Full story.

Former Sun City association employee accused of theft

A former employee of Sun City Community Association of Huntley faces charges of stealing from the association last year, Huntley police said. Jennifer Lupo, 38, of Lake in the Hills turned herself in to Huntley police Friday after the Kane County state's attorney's office approved charges of unauthorized control of property more than $10,000, police said in a news release yesterday. Full story.

Naperville man convicted of 1995 arson, murder seeks new trial

The Sept. 10, 1995, fire that killed 40-year-old Marianne Miceli was an accident, not a murder, according to the first of several fire investigators expected to testify this week in William Amor's bid for a new trial. Amor, 60, was convicted in 1997 of aggravated arson and the first degree murder of Miceli, his mother-in-law. Full story.

Aurora mayoral candidate drops out, narrowing field to 4

Jose Luis Del Bosque has withdrawn from Aurora's mayoral race, election officials said yesterday. The Aurora Election Commission has accepted Del Bosque's withdrawal paperwork, bringing the number of candidates seeking the top elected post in the state's second-largest city down to four. Full story.

Bartender Sami Knaub of Draft Picks in Mount Prospect mixes her "Cubbie Blue" martini during the Daily Herald's contest Monday night at Drink nightclub in Schaumburg.
Who makes the Best Martini in the 'Burbs?

The best cocktail emerged last night in the Daily Herald's contest at Drink night club in Schaumburg. Click here to see which potent potable won.

Weather

Get ready for the bitter cold. It will be 22 degrees as you head out the door this morning. Unfortunately, a cold blast will move in later this morning, causing temperatures to reach a high of only 22 degrees this afternoon, before dropping to only 7 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Construction continues on Penny Road between Bateman Road and Dundee Road in East Dundee. Full traffic.

Quarterback Matt Barkley will have wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as a target when the Bears host the Packers on Sunday.
Jeffery's return should be good for QB Barkley

Matt Barkley has already outperformed most expectations as the Bears' third starting quarterback this season, and he should be even better Sunday at home against the Packers in his fourth start. For the first time as a starter, Barkley will be able to throw to Pro Bowl wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's report here.

Thibodeau returns to coach against Bulls tonight

The Bulls went 62-20 during coach Tom Thibodeau's first year in Chicago. Minnesota, meanwhile, is off to a 6-18 start in its first season with Thibodeau at the helm. But the Timberwolves are much younger team, Bulls beat writer Mike McGraw points out. Read his full preview of tonight's game here.

