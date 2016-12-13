Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/13/2016 12:09 PM

Huntley police seek armed robbery suspect

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An artist's sketch of a female suspect in an armed robbery at Jimmy John's in Huntley last week.

    An artist's sketch of a female suspect in an armed robbery at Jimmy John's in Huntley last week.
    Courtesy of Huntley Police Department

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Huntley police are seeking help finding a female suspect in an armed robbery of a Jimmy John's last Friday night.

The robbery occurred at about 8:53 p.m. at the eatery, 9704 N. Route 47. Police said a restaurant employee reported a woman entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the woman left the store. No one was injured, police said.

Huntley police searched the area with the help of officers from the Lake in the Hills Police Department and a McHenry County sheriff's office K-9 unit.

The woman is described as white, in her mid- to late-20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, average build, blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing pink rimmed glasses and light blue jeans with sequins on the back pockets, police said.

She may have left the scene traveling east on Rainsford Drive in silver mid-sized sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Murano, police said.

Anyone with information should call Huntley police at (847) 515-5311 or the police tip line at (847) 515-5333.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account