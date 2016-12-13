Huntley police seek armed robbery suspect

An artist's sketch of a female suspect in an armed robbery at Jimmy John's in Huntley last week. Courtesy of Huntley Police Department

Huntley police are seeking help finding a female suspect in an armed robbery of a Jimmy John's last Friday night.

The robbery occurred at about 8:53 p.m. at the eatery, 9704 N. Route 47. Police said a restaurant employee reported a woman entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the woman left the store. No one was injured, police said.

Huntley police searched the area with the help of officers from the Lake in the Hills Police Department and a McHenry County sheriff's office K-9 unit.

The woman is described as white, in her mid- to late-20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, average build, blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing pink rimmed glasses and light blue jeans with sequins on the back pockets, police said.

She may have left the scene traveling east on Rainsford Drive in silver mid-sized sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Murano, police said.

Anyone with information should call Huntley police at (847) 515-5311 or the police tip line at (847) 515-5333.