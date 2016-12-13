Prosecutors respond to Gliniewicz motion to dismiss charges

Melodie Gliniewicz is legally accountable for the conduct of late-husband, Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, because the two shared a criminal intent, prosecutors said in court documents filed Tuesday.

Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Scott Turk also said in documents that Judge James Booras should withhold any constitutionality decisions on whether to dismiss charges against Melodie Gliniewicz until after her trial concludes.

Melodie Gliniewicz, 52, of Antioch Township, returned to court Tuesday for a quick status hearing designed to give prosecutors a chance to file a written response to a defense motion last month to dismiss criminal charges against her.

Booras scheduled another status hearing Jan. 6 to exchange more paperwork. The hearing on the motion to dismiss would be scheduled at that time.

Melodie Gliniewicz faces nine felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy, unlawful use of charitable funds for personal gain and money laundering. She's pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Those charges were filed after investigators discovered Charles Gliniewicz killed himself Sept. 1, 2015 to cover up his theft of funds from Fox Lake Law Enforcement Explorer Post 300, authorities said. Charles Gliniewicz staged his death to appear as if he'd been killed in the line of duty to cover those thefts, authorities said.

Investigators determined the couple had been using money donated to the Explorer post for their own purposes, authorities said. Melodie Gliniewicz served as a civilian adviser to the post her husband founded, authorities said.

Investigators found money from the Explorer fund was used to pay for a trip to Hawaii, movie tickets and at least 400 restaurant charges, authorities allege.

Defense attorney Donald Morrison said in his motion to dismiss criminal charges that Charles Gliniewicz was the only person in fiduciary control of the Explorer post account between 2009 and March 2015. Because Melodie Gliniewicz had no control over the funds of the explorer program, she should not be held responsible for any theft that may have occurred.

Her trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6.