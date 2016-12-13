Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/13/2016 1:37 PM

6 years in prison for Elgin man who raped girl at park

  • Jesus Vazquez-Zamora must register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to rape.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An Elgin man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a teenage girl he knew at an Elgin park in July 2015.

Jesus Vazquez-Zamora, 25, of the 400 block of Enterprise Street, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual assault Friday before Kane County Judge James Hallock in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges of kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Vazquez-Zamora faced up to 30 years in prison, but the sexual assault charge he admitted to carried a penalty of four to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Vazquez-Zamora on July 18, 2015, used his car to pick up the victim, who was between 13 and 17. He drove her to Slade Avenue Park and forcefully assaulted her.

Vazquez-Zamora must serve 85 percent, or about 61 months, of his prison term. He gets credit for roughly 20 months served at the Kane County jail.

