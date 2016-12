Arlington Heights police arrest man for car burglaries

Arlington Heights police arrested a former Kildeer man at 3 a.m. Monday after a witness reported seeing car burglaries in progress on the 1400 block of East Central Road.

Jeremy Swinford, 27, was charged with four counts of burglary and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $50,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5.