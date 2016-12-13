McMahon: Sex trafficking convictions help address problem

Prison sentences recently doled out for three men convicted of plotting to have sex with minor girls at an Aurora hotel show Kane County authorities are doing their part to combat human trafficking, said State's Attorney Joe McMahon.

"It's not only a crime in Illinois, it's disgusting," said McMahon this week during his monthly meeting with reporters. "Sex trafficking does not exist without someone willing to pay for it."

Aurora police, in conjunction with agents from the Department of Homeland Security, conducted stings in March 2015 and December 2014/January 2015 in which they posted online ads seeking sex with minor girls at a local hotel.

In each instance, defendants agreed to meet, drove to the hotel and gave money to a person in exchange for what they thought was a chance to have sex with a girl or girls under 18. In reality, there were no girls there at all, just police waiting to make an arrest.

"It's a crime even if the act is not carried out," said McMahon, noting each of the defendants took several, substantial steps toward the committing the crime and had intent. "Each of the sentences is a severe, significant prison sentence. It reflects the danger and size of the problem. This is an international problem."

Overall, 10 men were arrested on charges of felony involuntary sexual servitude of a minor; nine have been convicted or have pleaded guilty so far. Shane R. Lewis, 36, of Pennsylvania, is set for a jury trial on March 6 and he faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The three people sentenced last week were: Marek P. Gacierz, 34, of Chicago, to six years prison; William Shyu, 32, of Lisle, to seven years prison; and Nabeel Afsar, 23, of Hanover Park, to 33 months prison. Shane R. Lewis, 36, of Pennsylvania, is set for a jury trial on March 6.

Each of them must register as a sex offender for 10 years after release from prison.