Cardinals' Michael Floyd arrested on DUI, other charges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested early Monday on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.

Police say Floyd was found unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle at a Scottsdale intersection shortly before 3 a.m. MST.

Police say Floyd also was charged with obstructing a roadway.

Coach Bruce Arians said he was gathering as much information as he can before determining how to respond to the incident. Arians said he had spoken to Floyd and probably would have more information on Wednesday, when the Cardinals resume practice.

