Former Arlington Park president dies at 57

A former Arlington Park president who oversaw the park's first and only Breeders' Cup has died.

Steve Sexton, 57, died Dec. 12 in Texas after a brief illness.

Credited with an aggressive yet refined approach, he focused on upgrading fan relations while making subtle yet important improvements to the facility, track watchers said.

"We're going to look at the operation and try to improve it, but we're not going to look to change anything for change sake," Sexton said at the time of his hire in Arlington. "We're going to keep a focus on innovation and of marketing this place."

Among other things, he was remembered for bringing in a more advanced wagering system, shortening betting lines, increasing the quality of staff and opening more betting windows while making more consistent, quality cards with varied distances and purses.

Under his leadership, Arlington hosted the most financially successful Breeders' Cup in the then-19-year history of the event -- with just 10 months' notice.

"Steve Sexton's accomplishments since joining CDI just 18 months ago are not only impressive, they speak volumes about his ability to manage a first-class racing facility and successfully lead its team of employees through the most challenging of circumstances," said Thomas Meeker, president and CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., at the time of Sexton's hire in Kentucky.

Sexton spent 18 years in various positions beginning as a sales promotion manager at Santa Anita Park, followed by positions at Canterbury Park, Golden Gate Fields, Thistledown and Lone Star Park before landing as executive vice president at Arlington Park in April 2001. A few months later he was promoted to president, and also led the Illinois operations for Churchill Downs Inc.

In December 2002, he got an offer from Kentucky's Churchill Downs that he couldn't refuse. He served as that track's 12th president until 2009. He also served as an executive vice president with the track's parent company.

Sexton is credited with guiding Churchill's track through a $120 million renovation project of upgrading the clubhouse and grandstand that wrapped up in 2005.

Kentucky Downs President Corey Johnsen told Bloodhorse.com that Sexton did a lot of small things behind the scenes to improve the sport.

"He was one of the greatest racing executives of all time," Johnsen said. "Just one example was a few years ago the disabled jockeys were in danger of losing funding. He knew there were 50 riders who needed that help. Steve personally got involved. He made it his mission to make sure the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund was properly funded.

"A lot of things would come up where Steve would be the first guy to step up and do everything he could. He was always that guy."

In 2009 Sexton took the helm of Churchill Downs Inc.'s entertainment division. Most recently, he was a managing partner of LOGE as an adviser to professional and college sports teams and venues.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Sexton graduated from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., with majors in economics and psychology.

• The Associated Press and Bloodhorse.com contributed to this report.