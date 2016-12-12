The Latest: Globes announced best film acting nominees

FILE - This Jan. 10, 2016 file photo shows the red carpet at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelleâs nostalgic Los Angeles musical âLa La Land,â Barry Jenkinsâ lyrical coming-of-age tale âMoonlight,â Kenneth Lonerganâs New England drama âManchester by the Seaâ and Denzel Washingtonâs August Wilson adaptation âFences.â (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Lucas Hedges, right, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelleâs nostalgic Los Angeles musical âLa La Land,â Barry Jenkinsâ lyrical coming-of-age tale âMoonlight,â Kenneth Lonerganâs New England drama âManchester by the Sea.â (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP) Associated Press

This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture drama on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture musical or comedy on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The Latest on nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards announced Monday in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in a film have been announced. They are: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"; Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie."

Also announced Monday were the nominees for best performance by an actor in a film drama. They are: They are: Casey Affleck, "Manchester By The Sea"; Joel Edgerton, "Loving"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences."

___

5:45 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best film drama have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "Hacksaw Ridge," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Moonlight."

Also announced Monday were the nominees for best film comedy or musical. They are: "20th Century Women," ''Deadpool," ''Florence Foster Jenkins," ''La La Land," ''Sing Street."

___

5:41 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best TV drama series have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "The Crown," ''Game of Thrones," ''Stranger Things," ''This is Us" and Westworld."

___

5:30 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best TV comedy series have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "Atlanta," ''black-ish," ''Mozart in the Jungle," ''Transparent" and "Veep."

___

5:25 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best foreign film have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees are: "Divines," ''Elle," ''Neruda," ''The Salesman," ''Toni Erdmann,"

Also announced Monday were the nominations for best animated film. The nominees are: "Kubo and the Two Strings," ''Moana," ''My Life as a Zucchini," ''Sing," ''Zootopia."

___

5 a.m.

Sound checks and other final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year's Golden Globe Awards .

Reporters gathered early Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where nominations for top film and television performances will be announced. Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick and Laura Dern will announce the nominees on a stage flanked by two oversized Golden Globe Award statues.

Some of those in attendance snapped selfies in front of the stage Monday.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 8 in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC.

___

9:01 p.m.

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.

The nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are the nostalgic Los Angeles musical "La La Land," the lyrical coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" and the August Wilson adaptation "Fences." On the television side, HBO's sci-fi puzzle "Westworld" could be in for a big morning.

Meryl Streep, a 29-time nominee, will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streep may also add a 30th nod to her resume for her lead performance in the period comedy "Florence Foster Jenkins."

The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.