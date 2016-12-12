Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/12/2016 10:29 AM

Ex-treasure hunter ordered to answer missing coins questions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has ordered a former deep-sea treasure hunter to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.

Marbley on Monday told Thompson to answer questions about the coins within 30 days.

Thompson has said that he told everything he knew during depositions last year. Todd Long, an attorney for Thompson, told Marbley on Monday that nothing has changed from Thompson's perspective.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account