Ex-treasure hunter ordered to answer missing coins questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has ordered a former deep-sea treasure hunter to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.

Marbley on Monday told Thompson to answer questions about the coins within 30 days.

Thompson has said that he told everything he knew during depositions last year. Todd Long, an attorney for Thompson, told Marbley on Monday that nothing has changed from Thompson's perspective.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.