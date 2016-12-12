$240,000 jackpot talk of town in southern Illinois city

NASHVILLE, Ill. -- A weekly progressive jackpot that has grown to $240,000 has residents excited in the southern Illinois city of Nashville.

Dan Heggemeier of the city's American Legion post oversees the weekly "Queen of Hearts" drawing. He tells the Belleville News Democrat (http://bit.ly/2hlFQB8 ) that residents are constantly coming up to him and asking "How much is the pot?" The town has about 3,000 residents and the game has attracted more than 4,000 players. The $1-a-ticket drawing has been growing all year. The next drawing is Wednesday.

The Legion gets 10 percent of overall ticket sales and intends to use the money to remodel its building, including adding an accessible bathroom and enlarging the bar. Another 5 percent is held for operating expenses. The winner gets 85 percent.

