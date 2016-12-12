Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/12/2016 10:29 AM

$240,000 jackpot talk of town in southern Illinois city

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Ill. -- A weekly progressive jackpot that has grown to $240,000 has residents excited in the southern Illinois city of Nashville.

Dan Heggemeier of the city's American Legion post oversees the weekly "Queen of Hearts" drawing. He tells the Belleville News Democrat (http://bit.ly/2hlFQB8 ) that residents are constantly coming up to him and asking "How much is the pot?" The town has about 3,000 residents and the game has attracted more than 4,000 players. The $1-a-ticket drawing has been growing all year. The next drawing is Wednesday.

The Legion gets 10 percent of overall ticket sales and intends to use the money to remodel its building, including adding an accessible bathroom and enlarging the bar. Another 5 percent is held for operating expenses. The winner gets 85 percent.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account