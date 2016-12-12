Breaking News Bar
 
Ethiopian Deba named rightful winner of 2014 Boston Marathon

By WILLIAM J. KOLE
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Buzunesh Deba (BOO'-zoo-nesh DEH'-bah) has been crowned the rightful 2014 winner - and current course record-holder - of the Boston Marathon.

Race organizers formally gave Deba her due on Monday, two months after Kenyan rival Rita Jeptoo was stripped of the 2014 title for doping.

Jeptoo was disqualified in October after the Court of Arbitration for Sport doubled her doping ban to four years.

The 35-year-old Jeptoo tested positive for EPO in a September 2014 sample given during training for the Chicago Marathon. She's since been stripped of the 2014 Chicago title as well.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deba now holds the women's course record for Boston: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 59 seconds.

Deba calls it a victory for all athletes committed to a clean sport free or performance-enhancing substances.

