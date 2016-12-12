Believe Project: Helping a family in need

hello

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Dan Fortman of Hawthorn Woods.

Here is an excerpt of his story:

"I would give it to my sister as she has had a very difficult life raising a child with disabilities. She and her family have sacrificed a lot over the past 20 years by not being able to do the things most families take for granted and just do.

"Taking care of a child with disabilities is very stressful for them and their other son as their disabled son requires constant supervision. In addition to the constant care at home, they have spent years at doctors' offices and therapists trying to give their son the best life they can.

"Unfortunately both my sister and her husband have lost their jobs due to corporate downsizing. They are now each working two jobs to try and make ends meet and could use any assistance they could receive."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.