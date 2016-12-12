Cast your vote for best lights in the 'burbs

hello

Online voting in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest begins today at events.dailyherald.com/contests. File photo

Thirty-one hopefuls have submitted their entries, and now it's time for you to decide who has the best holiday lights in the suburbs.

Online voting begins today at events.dailyherald.com/contests. Everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439. Vote as many times as you want.

The voting period runs through Thursday, Dec. 15. Whichever entrant receives the most votes will win the top prize of a Toro SnowMaster 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.

Five Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

The winners will be notified by Friday, Dec. 16.

The top submissions will be featured in the Daily Herald on Tuesday, Dec. 20.