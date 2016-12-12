Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Pilgrims flock to Des Plaines shrine

  • Volunteer Ismaez Valdez lights candles during the annual feast of Our Lady of the Guadalupe shrine celebration Sunday in Des Plaines.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Pilgrims flock to Des Plaines shrine

Thousands of pilgrims Sunday reverently approached the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the annual feast day Sunday in Des Plaines. Some, like one man praying for his ill child, walked all the way from Chicago to fulfill their promise to the Blessed Virgin. Full story.

Dave Wensel and his dogs, Izzy and Fred, stroll in the snow Sunday along the Fox River Trail in Kane County's Fabyan Forest Preserve.
Snow accumulation could top 10 inches

Heavy snow returned to the suburbs Sunday afternoon, with forecasters predicting 4 to 8 additional inches would fall on the region before the storm let up around midnight. Full story.

Stacie Haen-Darden and Maria Curry Nkansah participate in the Moms Building Bridges' Community Unity walk Sunday through downtown Naperville.
Moms organize unity walk in Naperville

At least 60 people put their snow boots to good use Sunday in Naperville in a Community Unity Walk meant to promote compassion, respect and brotherhood. Full story.

Off-duty firefighter rescues Elgin man

A Hoffman Estates firefighter driving to work got a jump-start on his day Sunday when he spied a fire in Elgin and stopped, rescuing a man and his cat. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 27 degrees this morning. Temperatures will increase slightly before dropping to 25 degrees this afternoon, continuing the dip until reaching 16 degrees overnight. Full weather.

Traffic

Road construction has closed Penny Road in East Dundee between Bateman Road and Dundee Road. Full traffic.

Rozner: Where are the Bears' playmakers?

Who can step up and make a huge play on offense when the Bears have the ball on the final drive of the game, Barry Rozner asks. And who can lead the Bears back to the postseason? Full column.

The Blackhawks' Marian Hossa battles the Stars' Patrick Eaves for a loose puck during the first period of Chicago's 3-1 win Sunday at the United Center.
Hossa has 'magic touch' in win over Dallas

Marian Hossa once again scorched an opponents' net when he scored his 15th goal of the season in the second period of the Blackhawks' 3-1 victory over Dallas at the United Center on Sunday. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

