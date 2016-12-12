Dawn Patrol: Pilgrims flock to Des Plaines shrine

Pilgrims flock to Des Plaines shrine
Thousands of pilgrims Sunday reverently approached the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the annual feast day Sunday in Des Plaines. Some, like one man praying for his ill child, walked all the way from Chicago to fulfill their promise to the Blessed Virgin. Full story.
Heavy snow returned to the suburbs Sunday afternoon, with forecasters predicting 4 to 8 additional inches would fall on the region before the storm let up around midnight. Full story.
At least 60 people put their snow boots to good use Sunday in Naperville in a Community Unity Walk meant to promote compassion, respect and brotherhood. Full story.
Off-duty firefighter rescues Elgin man
A Hoffman Estates firefighter driving to work got a jump-start on his day Sunday when he spied a fire in Elgin and stopped, rescuing a man and his cat. Full story.
Weather
Cloudy and 27 degrees this morning. Temperatures will increase slightly before dropping to 25 degrees this afternoon, continuing the dip until reaching 16 degrees overnight. Full weather.
Traffic
Road construction has closed Penny Road in East Dundee between Bateman Road and Dundee Road. Full traffic.
Rozner: Where are the Bears' playmakers?
Who can step up and make a huge play on offense when the Bears have the ball on the final drive of the game, Barry Rozner asks. And who can lead the Bears back to the postseason? Full column.
The Blackhawks' Marian Hossa battles the Stars' Patrick Eaves for a loose puck during the first period of Chicago's 3-1 win Sunday at the United Center.
- Associated Press
Hossa has 'magic touch' in win over Dallas
Marian Hossa once again scorched an opponents' net when he scored his 15th goal of the season in the second period of the Blackhawks' 3-1 victory over Dallas at the United Center on Sunday. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.