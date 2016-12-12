Breaking News Bar
 
Cupich joins pilgrims at Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration

  • Cardinal Blase Cupich leads an early morning Mass Monday at the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. More than 200,000 pilgrims were expected to attend the overnight Masses and pilgrimage.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Cardinal Blase Cupich leads pilgrims in a Mass early Monday morning during the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. The feast is the second largest Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in North America.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Cardinal Blase Cupich gives communion Monday as he celebrates Mass at the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. More than 200,000 worshippers were expected to attend the 36-hour event.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Angel Lopez, left, and Guadalupe Chavez, both of Chicago, pray as Cardinal Blase Cupich leads Mass early Monday at the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Aurelio Ocampo of Danza de los Viejtos in Chicago attends Mass early Monday celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Cardinal Blase Cupich arrives for Mass early Monday at the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Cardinal Blase Cupich joined tens of thousands of pilgrims in Des Plaines early Monday morning as the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe continued for a second day.

Cupich led a 5 a.m. Mass for worshippers who flocked to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the campus of Maryville Academy as part of the annual 36-hour celebration that's expected to draw more than 200,000 to Des Plaines by the end of the day.

The feast got underway Sunday evening, as visitors braved a winter storm -- many walking miles through the snow -- to pay homage. The shrine is the only place in the world outside the Basilica in Mexico City where believers can satisfy their mandas, or promises made to the Virgin Mary, according to the church.

Visitors prayed throughout the night in front of the 12-foot replica statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe that stands in the outdoor shrine.

"They come with whatever life has thrown at them," said the shrine's rector, the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez. "Everyday problems -- but they take extraordinary steps to answer them."

Among those visiting Sunday was 23-year-old Alexi Arcos of Northfield, who carried flowers as she trudged through snow to pray. She described being in a dark place as a teenager, when she moved out of her home at age 17. Arcos said she visited the shrine because she is grateful to be reunited with her family.

"I'm just surprised I'm not a druggie," Arcos said. "I actually have two jobs now. I'm working hard, and I want to go back to school."

Andres Espino, 21, has been an altar server at the shrine for 10 years. The Chicago man lit candles and placed flowers from visitors who walked through the outdoor shrine. The celebration is a bonding moment for families and the church, Espino said.

"It's not too cold -- just a little snow," Espino said as the sky grew dark and pilgrims continued trekking into the shrine. "We're still here."

