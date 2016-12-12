Filing period for April election kicks off in DuPage

The local election season began Monday with candidates throughout DuPage County submitting nominating petitions for elected offices in the April 4 election.

Hopefuls have until the end of the day Dec. 19 to enter contests for municipal, park, library and fire district boards.

With the filing period just hours old, two towns -- Roselle and Bensenville -- already have contested races for village president.

Here's a quick look at how some of the races are shaping up:

Bensenville

Two sitting trustees are running for village president in Bensenville, where former President Frank Soto stepped down earlier this month with nearly four months left in his second term to become an arbitrator with the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission.

Both presidential hopefuls, Frank DeSimone and Henry Wesseler, filed at 8 a.m. Monday. The village will conduct a lottery at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 to determine who will be first on the April ballot.

DeSimone filed as part of the Bensenville United party slate that also features Nancy Quinn running for clerk and trustee candidates Ann Franz, McLane "Mac" Lomax and Armando Perez.

Wesseler filed as part of the Working 4 Bensenville party slate that also features Amanda Mendoza for clerk and trustee candidates David Majeski, Sergiusz "Sergio" Zgrzebski and Joseph Pisano. Majeski is an incumbent.

DeSimone is a 13-year Bensenville resident who works as a detective in a neighboring town and is president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 170. He was elected to his trustee seat in 2015.

Wesseler is a former park district commissioner who has served on the village board since 2009. A public service representative for the Illinois Secretary of State's office, he grew up in Bensenville. He's a Master Mason/Shriner and a member of American Legion Post 1205.

Roselle

With Roselle Mayor Gayle Smolinski preparing to step down after more than two decades, there's already a great deal of interest in the job. Two sitting trustees -- Wayne Domke and Andy Maglio -- officially entered the race on Monday.

Domke has been on the village board since 2011 and previously served 12 years on the Roselle Park District commission. Maglio has been a village trustee since 2009.

Meanwhile, David Pileski, Brian Boos and incumbent Patrick Devitt have filed to run for trustee seats in Roselle. Incumbent Village Clerk Patty Burns is seeking a third term.

Lombard

Lombard Village President Keith Giagnorio started his bid for a second term by submitting petition papers containing more than 600 signatures.

While much has been accomplished since he was first elected in 2013, Giagnorio says there's still more work to do.

"Balanced budgets, forthcoming Mariano's and Sam's Club, the Yorktown Commons development and the ongoing downtown revitalization are just a handful of the many accomplishments and projects currently in progress." Giagnorio said in a written statement. "In my first four years, we have laid the foundation. Now it is time to build on that foundation."

Elsewhere

Elsewhere in DuPage, village president and mayoral seats are up in Addison, Lisle, Oakbrook Terrace, West Chicago, Villa Park, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Warrenville, Winfield, Bloomingdale, Itasca and Aurora.

Five candidates filed to run for the Aurora seat in November, triggering the need for a February primary. Incumbent Tom Weisner stepped down in October citing health concerns.

The candidates are Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin, Mike Saville and Jose Luis Del Bossque.