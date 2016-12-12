Candidate kicked off North Aurora ballot

Ben Popp, you have been kicked off the ballot in your run for North Aurora president.

The village's electoral board Monday voted 3-0 to do so. Popp did not attend the hearing.

He sought to unseat President Dale Berman, who is running for re-election.

First and foremost, Popp doesn't live at the address he gave on his petition, according to the village's attorney, Kevin Drendel.

Secondly, he's not registered to vote at that address, and does not appear to be registered at all in North Aurora, according to an objection filed by North Aurora resident Art Velasquez.

Thirdly, of the 15 signatures Popp gathered on his petition, six weren't valid because the people didn't live in North Aurora.

Another was invalid because the voter gave an incorrect address. It appears she transposed numbers.

Popp needed nine signatures to stay on the ballot.

Drendel reported the village tried to serve notice of Monday's hearing to Popp by registered U.S. mail and through a service by a Kane County sheriff's deputy. The mail envelope was returned, marked "undeliverable as addressed/not able to forward."

The deputy was told by apartment management that Popp moved out Oct. 31.

The board will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday to present its decision in writing to him. After that, Popp has five days to ask a circuit court judge to review the decision.