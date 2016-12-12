Breaking News Bar
 
District 211 to video-record school board meetings

  • Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members, from left, Mike Scharringhausen and Anna Klimkowicz, Superintendent Dan Cates, President Mucia Burke and Robert LeFevre Jr., began discussion of video recording their meetings in September.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will begin posting video-recorded school board meetings online in 2017, most likely before spring break.

School board members recently voted unanimously to spend $16,532 to purchase and install equipment necessary for the recording.

The installation is estimated to take until early February, and the first board meeting to be recorded and posted on the district's website will probably be in March, officials said.

A policy for the video recording of meetings likely will be approved by the board at its February meeting, board President Mucia Burke said.

The initial plan is to have video-recorded board meetings posted online within seven days.

Possible breaches of student privacy and questions about the quality of the recordings were Burke's chief concerns when the matter was last discussed by the board in September. She said Superintendent Dan Cates assured her both concerns had been addressed.

She and Cates both spoke favorably of the practice as a method of public outreach.

"Though we make extensive written information available for our board meetings and throughout our websites, I believe people will appreciate and benefit from the opportunity to share in our work via one more avenue," Cates said. "The board's unanimous support of the video recording and our work to provide a quality experience for the viewer will help our public share in the accomplishments of our students and our work throughout the district."

