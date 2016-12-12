Family of teen who killed herself dropping lawsuit against Mundelein High

Mikyla Wren was a 14-year-old Mundelein High School student who killed herself in 2015. In a lawsuit, her family accused the school of failing to use state-mandated protocols that could have prevented her death.

The family of a Mundelein High School student who killed herself in 2015 is dropping a lawsuit against the school.

Mikyla Wren's family had accused Mundelein High School District 120 officials of not having an up-to-date suicide prevention policy at the time of her death in October 2015, as was required by a then-new state law.

No financial damages were sought. Instead, the family asked a Lake County judge to order the district to comply with the law.

Wren's family now plans to drop the suit during a court appearance Tuesday because administrators have taken steps to increase suicide awareness among students, faculty and families, among other factors, according to a news release from the family. That includes the creation of a weeklong mental health awareness promotion and the distribution of information to families.

"From the very beginning, the purpose of the lawsuit was simply to get the school district to follow the law and take basic steps to better ensure the health, safety and well-being of their students," said attorney Steven Glink, who represented the family.

District 120 Superintendent Kevin Myers declined to comment on the announcement, saying officials haven't received any information about the case from their attorneys.