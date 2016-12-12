Former Sun City association employee accused of theft

hello

Jennifer Lupo, 38, is charged with stealing from Sun City Community Association of Huntley, where she used to work.

A former employee of Sun City Community Association of Huntley faces charges of stealing from the association last year, Huntley police said.

Jennifer Lupo, 38, of Lake in the Hills turned herself in to Huntley police Friday after the Kane County state's attorney's office approved charges of unauthorized control of property more than $10,000, police said in a news release.

The investigation began in December 2015, when members of the association told police that numerous personal purchases totaling more than $20,000 were made with association funds without authorization.

Since then, investigators have done multiple interviews and reviewed financial records, police said. On Nov. 30, the state's attorney's office approved charges.

Lupo awaits a bond hearing.