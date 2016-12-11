The Latest: Titans' Wright inactive after missing meetings

The Latest on Week 14 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

12:10 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans will be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey against the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos because of a sprained foot. They also will be without wide receiver Kendall Wright, a surprising healthy scratch.

A team spokesman said coaches decided to deactivate Wright because he was late and missed team meetings on Saturday. Wright has not been on the injury report for weeks. He ranks fifth on the Titans with 25 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman last season, is missing just the second game of his six-year career. He also missed the 2013 season finale with a foot injury. This time, he sprained a foot Nov. 27 in a 27-20 win at Chicago.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

12:05 p.m.

Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks is sidelined by an illness for the second time in three games and will miss his team's game Sunday against the Redskins.

Brooks also missed a Monday night game against Green Bay on Nov. 28. He was hospitalized that night.

Rookie Isaac Seumalo will make his second career start in Brooks' place. The Eagles are also missing starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the third straight game. Vaitai has filled in for Lane Johnson, who has two games remaining on his 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia.

12 p.m.

The Cowboys could win the NFC East if they can get past the only team that's beaten them all season. They could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, too, if Detroit and Seattle both lose.

The prime time game between Dallas and the New York Giants is the capper on a packed Sunday slate that includes a showdown between Houston and Indianapolis in their battle for the AFC South. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck returns after missing a game with a concussion.

Week 14 could also be the last for millions of players in the fantasy football playoffs. Fantasy playoffs typically include three head to head matchups played in Weeks 14 through 16.

The early afternoon games Sunday also include Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Jacksonville, San Diego at Carolina, Chicago at Detroit, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Arizona at Miami and Denver at Tennessee.

The late afternoon games include the New York Jets at San Francisco, Seattle at Green Bay, New Orleans at Tampa Bay and Atlanta at Los Angeles.

Baltimore visits the Patriots on Monday night.

