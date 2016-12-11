Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/11/2016 3:45 PM

Tannehill hurt as Dolphins beat Cards on late kick, 26-23

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Miami Dolphins free safety Walt Aikens (35) runs for two points after the Miami Dolphins blocked an extra point attempt by the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right is Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31).

    Miami Dolphins free safety Walt Aikens (35) runs for two points after the Miami Dolphins blocked an extra point attempt by the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right is Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31).
    Associated Press

  • Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) catches a pass for a touchdown between Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett (36) and free safety Michael Thomas (31), left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) catches a pass for a touchdown between Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett (36) and free safety Michael Thomas (31), left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tannehill was injured on the play.

    Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tannehill was injured on the play.
    Associated Press

  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) congratulates tight end Dion Sims (80), after Sims scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) congratulates tight end Dion Sims (80), after Sims scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is short on a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41).

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is short on a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41).
    Associated Press

 
By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes before being sidelined with a knee injury, and Andrew Franks kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 Sunday.

Tannehill limped to the locker room late in the third quarter after being hit around the legs by defensive tackle Calais Campbell as he released a completion. The Dolphins led 21-9 when Tannehill departed, and backup Matt Moore failed to lead Miami to a first down in his first three series.

The Cardinals mounted touchdown drives of 99 and 50 yards to tie the game, but Miami forced a punt to start at the Arizona 47 with 1:29 left. Moore threw a 12-yard completion to Kenny Stills for a first down, and then threw long to Stills for 29 yards to set up Franks' winning kick.

The Dolphins (8-5) won for the seventh time in the past eight games and helped their bid to end an eight-year playoff drought. The Cardinals (5-7-1) fell further behind in the race for the final NFC wild-card berth.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account