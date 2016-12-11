Tannehill hurt as Dolphins beat Cards on late kick, 26-23

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is short on a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41). Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) congratulates tight end Dion Sims (80), after Sims scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tannehill was injured on the play. Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) catches a pass for a touchdown between Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett (36) and free safety Michael Thomas (31), left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

Miami Dolphins free safety Walt Aikens (35) runs for two points after the Miami Dolphins blocked an extra point attempt by the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right is Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31). Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes before being sidelined with a knee injury, and Andrew Franks kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 Sunday.

Tannehill limped to the locker room late in the third quarter after being hit around the legs by defensive tackle Calais Campbell as he released a completion. The Dolphins led 21-9 when Tannehill departed, and backup Matt Moore failed to lead Miami to a first down in his first three series.

The Cardinals mounted touchdown drives of 99 and 50 yards to tie the game, but Miami forced a punt to start at the Arizona 47 with 1:29 left. Moore threw a 12-yard completion to Kenny Stills for a first down, and then threw long to Stills for 29 yards to set up Franks' winning kick.

The Dolphins (8-5) won for the seventh time in the past eight games and helped their bid to end an eight-year playoff drought. The Cardinals (5-7-1) fell further behind in the race for the final NFC wild-card berth.

