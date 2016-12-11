Vermette, Perry help Ducks overpower Senators 5-1

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, from left, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, second from left, of Sweden, and right wing Ondrej Kase, center, of the Czech Republic, congratulate left wing Nick Ritchie, right, for scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson stops a shot by the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45), of Finland, sweeps the puck away from Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) gloves the puck as Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel (18) and Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks scored a season-high three power-play goals to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Sunday.

Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Ritchie and Sami Vatanen also scored, and John Gibson made 21 saves.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who lost their second straight game in Southern California. Mike Condon saves made 10 saves before being removed for Andrew Hammond in the second period. Hammond stopped 16 shots.

Vermette set up Ritchie's goal with a beautiful backhand pass into the slot at 10:29 in the second period, giving the Ducks a 4-1 lead. Vermette also capitalized on the power play with 47 seconds left in the first period to make it 3-1.

Vatanen closed the scoring with a power-play goal off the crossbar at 7:59 in the third period.

Perry scored his first power-play goal of the season at 12:05 of the first to break a 1-1 tie. Perry has scored twice in the last three games after going 18 games without a goal.

Dzingel scored at 7:53 in the first when he finished off a feed from the corner boards by former Duck Bobby Ryan, momentarily tying the game at 1-1.

Cramarossa scored on a rebound 2:58 into play to open the scoring.

NOTES: Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki served the first game of his two-game suspension for a boarding hit on the Kings' Tyler Toffoli. ... The Senators gave up three power play goals for the second time this season. The last time came on Nov. 29 in 5-4 loss to Buffalo. ... Anaheim D Korbinian Holzer and R Jared Boll were healthy scratches. ... Ottawa RW Buddy Robinson was a healthy scratch. ... Ottawa G Craig Anderson remained away from the team for the third straight game on personal leave with his wife as she undergoes cancer treatments.

UP NEXT

Senators: Return home to host San Jose on Wednesday night.

Ducks: Open a six-game trip in Dallas on Tuesday night.