Frazier gets triple-double, Pelicans beat Suns 120-119 in OT

New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca (42) gets a shot off over Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry argues with officials during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) battles with Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight (11) for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield (24) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Tim Frazier got his first career triple-double and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-119 in overtime Sunday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The victory came despite a 4-for-17 shooting performance by NBA scoring leader Anthony Davis. He finished with 14 points, 16 below his average, but grabbed 12 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe scored 32 for the Suns. Tyson Chandler added 14 points and 21 rebounds, both season highs.

Frazier had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He made one of two free throws with 3.6 seconds to put the Pelicans up 120-116. Jared Dudley sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point margin.

Jrue Holiday hit four free throws in the final 14.3 seconds and scored 23 points.