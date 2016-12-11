Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/11/2016 7:00 AM

Day of mourning declared in Turkey after twin blasts kill 29

  • Rescue services work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(DHA via AP)

  • Rescue services and ambulances rush to the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

  • Rescue services work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(DHA via AP)

  • Police investigators work at the scene of explosions next to the Besiktas football club stadium, in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police.Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (AP Photo) TURKEY OUT

  • Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

  • Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

  • Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

  • Turkish police officers cordon off the roads leading to the area of the Besiktas football club stadium, in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) TURKEY OUT

  • Rescue and medics carry a wounded person after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. One of the blasts was thought to be a car bomb. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan salutes supporters during a literature award ceremony in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Erdogan issued a statement saying "unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded" but did not specify the number. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, second left, applaud during a literature award ceremony in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Erdogan issued a statement saying "unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded" but did not specify the number. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

  • A wounded police officer is taken into a nearby hospital after he was attacked at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

  • EDS NOTE: GRAFIC CONTENT: Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

  • EDS NOTE: GRAFIC CONTENT: Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

  • Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

ISTANBUL -- Turkey has declared a national day of mourning after twin blasts in Istanbul killed 29 people and wounded 166 others near a soccer stadium.

The Sunday statement from Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office also ordered flags to fly at half-staff across the country and at Turkey's foreign missions.

Twin attacks Saturday night by a car bomber and a suicide bomber near Istanbul's Besiktas soccer stadium were the latest large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but one official said suspicions were focused on Kurdish militants.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told the private news channel CNN Turk that "arrows point to the PKK."

He was referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has waged a decades-long insurgency.

