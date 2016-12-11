Day of mourning declared in Turkey after twin blasts kill 29

Rescue services work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(DHA via AP)

Associated Press

Rescue services and ambulances rush to the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

Associated Press

Rescue services work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(DHA via AP)

Associated Press

Police investigators work at the scene of explosions next to the Besiktas football club stadium, in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police.Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (AP Photo) TURKEY OUT

Associated Press

Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

Associated Press

Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

Associated Press

Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.(Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

Associated Press

Turkish police officers cordon off the roads leading to the area of the Besiktas football club stadium, in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two loud explosions have been heard near the newly built soccer stadium and witnesses at the scene said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) TURKEY OUT

Associated Press

Rescue and medics carry a wounded person after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two explosions struck Saturday night outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home, an attack that wounded about 20 police officers, Turkish authorities said. One of the blasts was thought to be a car bomb. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan salutes supporters during a literature award ceremony in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Erdogan issued a statement saying "unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded" but did not specify the number. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, second left, applaud during a literature award ceremony in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Erdogan issued a statement saying "unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded" but did not specify the number. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press

A wounded police officer is taken into a nearby hospital after he was attacked at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

Associated Press

EDS NOTE: GRAFIC CONTENT: Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

Associated Press

EDS NOTE: GRAFIC CONTENT: Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Two bombs exploded outside a major soccer stadium in Istanbul after fans had gone home Saturday night, causing fatalities. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul explosions within Turkey.

Associated Press