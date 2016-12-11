Breaking News Bar
 
Break in winter storm expected to be short-lived

  • Natalie Sujack of St. Charles shovels her driveway Sunday morning after the first stage of the weekend's snowstorm dumped 3 to 5 inches of snow on the region. Forecasters say a second round of snow this afternoon will dump as much as 5 more inches on the suburbs.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Weimer of St. Charles clears the curb in front of his home Sunday morning after the first stage of the weekend's snowstorm hit Saturday night. Forecasters say a second round of snow this afternoon will dump as much as 5 more inches on the suburbs.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Despite the current lull in snowfall across the area and generally calm conditions, forecasts are predicting round two of the current winter storm to resume this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, about 3.6 inches of snow was recorded at O'Hare International Airport. An additional 3 to 5 inches is expected to blanket the region before the winter storm warning for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties expires at midnight. An additional inch of snow is possible after midnight.

The storm has also affected travel at both major airports. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 1,217 flights had been canceled as of 10 a.m. at O'Hare and 169 flights were canceled at Midway Airport.

