updated: 12/11/2016 5:39 PM

Snowfall could total 10 inches or more

  • Arlington Heights resident Anca Mardan bundles up her daughter, Sofia, 3, as she pulls her on a sled through North School Park as they snow falls around them Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Natalie Sujack of St. Charles shovels her driveway Sunday morning after the first stage of the weekend's snowstorm dumped 3 to 5 inches of snow on the region.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Weimer of St. Charles clears the curb in front of his home Sunday morning after the first stage of the weekend's snowstorm hit Saturday night.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights resident Sean Biddle walks his dogs, Benjamin, left, and Blueberry in North School Park as they snow falls around them Sunday. As much as 10 inches of snow was expected to fall on the suburbs.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Billy Bilguun of Arlington Heights uses a broom to remove the snow from his car in downtown Arlington Heights as the snow fell Sunday afternoon.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Five-year-old Patrick Clauser of Vernon Hills flies down the sledding hill at Century Park in Vernon Hills on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Buffalo Grove resident Candy Li builds a snowman with her daughter, Olivia, 4, at Century Park in Vernon Hills on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Falling snow causes traffic to move slowly along Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove on Sunday. As much as 10 inches of snow was expected to fall on the suburbs.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Susan and Pippa Stumbaugh, 7 of Aurora enjoy the fresh snow with some sledding at the Fabyan Forest Preserve.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Kim and Grant Klausner, 9, of North Aurora enjoy the fresh snow with some sledding at the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Dave Wensel and his dogs, Izzy and Fred, stroll in the snow Sunday along the Fox River Trail in the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Brent Smith along with his kids Evelyn, 3, and Kellen, 6, take advantage of some fresh snow Sunday to zoom down Rotary Hill in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Tom McGarrity of Warrenville walks in the fresh snow Sunday at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton with his two Alaskan sled dogs, Rudy and Laurel. Laurel is a retired sled team dog that has finished the Iditarod four times.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Carol Shoemaker of Roselle enjoys some cross-country skiing Sunday in the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Doubled up on a sledding tube Randy and Collin Patinka, 11 of Naperville slide down Rotary Hill in Naperville Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Dax Kugelman, 12 of Naperville deflects a snowball thrown by a friend while sledding Sunday at Rotary Hill in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • One of several wooden bridges over the DuPage River is covered with fresh fallen snow Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Heavy snow returned to the suburbs Sunday afternoon, with forecasters predicting another 4 to 8 inches falling on the region before the storm let up around midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, about 3.6 inches of snow was recorded at O'Hare International Airport from Saturday night's snowfall. By the time the winter storm warning for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties expires at midnight, totals could reach 10 inches or more in some areas.

Among those out enjoying the weather Sunday was Tom McGarrity of Warrenville, who was out walking his two Alaskan sled dogs, Rudy and Laurel, in the fresh snow at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton. Laurel is a retired sled team dog that has finished the Iditarod four times, he said.

"We love the winter weather, we walk in the (Herrick Lake) forest preserve twice a day and particularly love the snow," McGarrity added.

The storm has also affected travel at both major airports. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 1,157 flights had been canceled as of 2:16 p.m. at O'Hare and 178 flights were canceled at Midway Airport.

• Daily Herald photographer Mark Black contributed to this report.

