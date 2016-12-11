Snowfall could total 10 inches or more

hello

Heavy snow returned to the suburbs Sunday afternoon, with forecasters predicting another 4 to 8 inches falling on the region before the storm let up around midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, about 3.6 inches of snow was recorded at O'Hare International Airport from Saturday night's snowfall. By the time the winter storm warning for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties expires at midnight, totals could reach 10 inches or more in some areas.

Among those out enjoying the weather Sunday was Tom McGarrity of Warrenville, who was out walking his two Alaskan sled dogs, Rudy and Laurel, in the fresh snow at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton. Laurel is a retired sled team dog that has finished the Iditarod four times, he said.

"We love the winter weather, we walk in the (Herrick Lake) forest preserve twice a day and particularly love the snow," McGarrity added.

The storm has also affected travel at both major airports. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 1,157 flights had been canceled as of 2:16 p.m. at O'Hare and 178 flights were canceled at Midway Airport.

• Daily Herald photographer Mark Black contributed to this report.