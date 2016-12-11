Images: Chicago Bears lose again, this time to the Detroit Lions 20-17

hello

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford led his team to a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday winning the game 20-17.

The Lions won with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:17 remaining and moving the Lions to 9-4 in the division.

The Bears' continued to derail themselves with 11 penalties for 139 yards, with offensive holding and defensive pass interference calls proving the most damaging.

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley, making his third NFL start and his first on the road, played another good game throwing 1 TD pass and no interceptions for a 92.2 passer rating.

One highlight in the game for the Bears was an interception by undrafted rookie Cre'Von LeBlanc against Lions QB Stafford and taking it in for a TD and giving his team a 17-13 lead with 7:07 left in the game.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs for a 7-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) stiff-arms Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs over tight end Eric Ebron (85) for a 7-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs for a 7-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears strong safety Harold Jones-Quartey (29) grabs Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is brought down by Detroit Lions defenders in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) runs for a 31-yard touchdown reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) and strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (22) celebrates his 24-yard interception for a touchdown with Deiondre' Hall (32) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (22) celebrates his interception for a 24-yard touchdown as Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin (80) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith, right, celebrates his 31-yard touchdown catch with center Cody Whitehair (65) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin (80) celebrates his 16-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) follows tight end Daniel Brown (85) against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) is brought down by Chicago Bears defenders after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears kicker Connor Barth (4) kicks a 38-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears cornerback Demontre Hurst (30) celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.