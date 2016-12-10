Okaka double leads Watford to 3-2 win over Everton in EPL

WATFORD, England -- Stefano Okaka's impressive double led Watford to a 3-2 comeback victory over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

After falling behind to Romelu Lukaku's strike, Okaka's first goals for Watford either side of Sebastian Prodl's header secured a much-needed win for Walter Mazzarri's side.

Lukaku added his second late on but Watford held on to move into the top half of the table with 21 points, one more than Everton, which has now failed to win its last five league games.

"I'm very happy for my players and with the way they played, it's not easy against a team like Everton, especially from 1-0 down," Mazzarri said.

"(Okaka) is perfect for the Premier League, he doesn't only help himself, but also his teammates."

Everton has now won just one of its last 10 league games.

"I'm really disappointed how we played after going 1-0 up, we made mistakes and dropped too far back," Everton manager Ronald Koeman said. "The team is not good or confident enough at the moment to keep calm when something difficult happens in the game."

With host Watford having lost its previous two league matches, both sides lacked confidence early on as a scrappy first half was only illuminated by two moments of quality.

First, Lukaku calmly slid the ball past Heurelho Gomes in the 17th after some suspect defending allowed him to latch onto Gareth Barry's hopeful throughball.

Having initially struggled to respond, Watford was inspired by a moment of brilliance from Okaka. The Italian forward played the ball out wide to Nordin Amrabat before surging into the box and superbly back-heeling the winger's return cross into the net.

Encouraged by the equalizer, Watford began the second half with greater intensity and was rewarded in the 59th when defender Prodl met Jose Holebas' excellent free kick from the right.

Just five minutes later Holebas was the provider once more as Okaka met his corner at the near post, with his header just crossing the line despite Leighton Baines' best efforts to keep the ball out at the back post.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman threw on Ross Barkley, Enner Valencia and Aaron Lennon in an attempt to get his side back in the game, and Lennon delivered a perfect cross for Lukaku to head home in the 86th.