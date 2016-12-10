Temple builds big lead, hangs on to top DePaul 74-65

MIAMI -- Obi Enechionyia and Shizz Alston Jr. each scored 15 points, and Temple ran out to a 25-point lead before hanging on to beat DePaul 74-65 on Saturday in the Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Quinton Rose scored 12 and Josh Brown had 11 for the Owls (7-3), who have won six of their last seven games.

Eli Cain scored 17 points for DePaul (5-3), which got 15 from Billy Garrett Jr. The Blue Demons came in shooting only 29 percent from 3-point range and struggled again, making just 1 of 15 tries on Saturday.

Temple was 9 for 20 from 3-point range, translating to a 27-3 edge in points.

DePaul was down 63-38 with 9 minutes left, before a 3-pointer by Cain seemed to give the Blue Demons some life. DePaul went on a 14-0 run in the final 4:50, getting 10 of those points from the line.

But Alston made a pair with 42.3 seconds left to give Temple a three-possession lead again.