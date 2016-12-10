North Alabama gets past tough Shepherd defense in D-II semis

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. -- Jacob Tucker passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as North Alabama beat Shepherd 23-13 in a Division II semifinal on Saturday.

Tucker, a Harlon Hill finalist, went 12 for 27 for 178 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 113 yards.

North Alabama (11-1) advanced to the Division II national championship in Kansas City on Dec. 17. The Lions will try to win their fourth national championship and their first since 1997, when the school hosted the championship.

Shepherd (13-1), which made its third trip to the semifinals, seemed to gain some momentum on defense as they kept North Alabama out of the end zone during the entire second half. Linebacker Octavius Thomas forced two North Alabama fumbles, but Shepherd was unable to capitalize with a touchdown and settled for two field goals.