Schenn's hat trick leads Flyers to 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Brayden Schenn scored three power-play goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight victory, a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Jakub Voracek scored an empty-netter and also had three assists for the Flyers, who matched Montreal for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.
Philadelphia last won eight straight games from Jan. 6-19, 2002.
Devin Shore had both goals for the Stars.
Tied at 1 entering the third period, Dallas went ahead when Shore scored his second goal of the game with 9:28 left.
But Schenn tied the game with his second goal of the game that was similar to the first one, a deflection from in front after Voracek's shot from the right side at 16:12.
Schenn then put Philadelphia in front with 2:15 left when he scored with a forehand shot on a rebound of Voracek's shot for his seventh goal of the season, resulting in hats flying on the ice.