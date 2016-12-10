Schenn's hat trick leads Flyers to 8th straight win

Dallas Stars' Stephen Johns, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn, trade punches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn, who scored three goals for a hat trick, gets a tap on the head from Travis Konecny as the team celebrates their 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 4-2. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Brayden Schenn scored three power-play goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight victory, a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Jakub Voracek scored an empty-netter and also had three assists for the Flyers, who matched Montreal for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Philadelphia last won eight straight games from Jan. 6-19, 2002.

Devin Shore had both goals for the Stars.

Tied at 1 entering the third period, Dallas went ahead when Shore scored his second goal of the game with 9:28 left.

But Schenn tied the game with his second goal of the game that was similar to the first one, a deflection from in front after Voracek's shot from the right side at 16:12.

Schenn then put Philadelphia in front with 2:15 left when he scored with a forehand shot on a rebound of Voracek's shot for his seventh goal of the season, resulting in hats flying on the ice.