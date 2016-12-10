Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/10/2016 5:45 PM

Lewis leads LA Kings' surge to 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) skates away as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) and left wing Tanner Pearson, center, congratulate defenseman Alec Martinez (27) for scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) skates away as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) and left wing Tanner Pearson, center, congratulate defenseman Alec Martinez (27) for scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, left, reacts after scoring against Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon, right, with right wing Dustin Brown (23), and center Anze Kopitar (11), of Slovenia, also reacting with defenseman Marc Methot (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

    Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, left, reacts after scoring against Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon, right, with right wing Dustin Brown (23), and center Anze Kopitar (11), of Slovenia, also reacting with defenseman Marc Methot (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel, center, gets his stick on the puck between Ottawa Senators center Chris Kelly, left, and left wing Tom Pyatt, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

    Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel, center, gets his stick on the puck between Ottawa Senators center Chris Kelly, left, and left wing Tom Pyatt, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) blocks a shot with goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, from Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman, left, with defenseman Dion Phaneuf, second from left, watching during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

    Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) blocks a shot with goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, from Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman, left, with defenseman Dion Phaneuf, second from left, watching during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Trevor Lewis had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Alec Martinez scored on the same power play early in the first period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Peter Budaj made 19 saves and earned an assist, and Marian Gaborik scored his first goal since Feb. 12 to cap the Kings' final home game before a three-week, nine-game stint on the road until New Year's Eve.

Mike Condon stopped 15 shots, and Zack Smith scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of six. The Senators struggled to beat Budaj, the longtime Montreal goalie, in the second stop of their swing through California.

Veteran forward Chris Neil played his 1,000th game for Ottawa, joining Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips as the only Senators to reach the mark.

The Kings seized an early lead after Mark Borowiecki received a five-minute major for boarding Tyler Toffoli, who went to the dressing room after getting his face driven into the glass. Carter scored his 12th goal early in the power play on a quick wrist shot, and Martinez scored in the final seconds with a long shot that ricocheted off Condon.

Budaj, the veteran goalie who rose from the AHL to take over for injured Jonathan Quick, got an assist on Carter's goal for his first point since April 4, 2012.

Smith trimmed the lead early in the second period by ending his 13-game goal drought, but Lewis connected with 0.5 seconds left in the period, getting his fifth goal of the season.

Gaborik then scored on an exceptional shot for his first goal in 10 months. The Slovak wing missed the final two months of last season and the first six weeks of this season with injuries.

NOTES: Kings coach Darryl Sutter got his 200th victory with the franchise. Only Andy Murray (215) has more. ... Andy Andreoff returned to the Kings' lineup after missing 17 games following an upper-body injury in late October. Devin Setoguchi also returned to the lineup, and the Kings scratched Kyle Clifford and Nic Dowd, who had played in 24 straight games. ... Borowiecki fought Matt Greene shortly after getting out of the penalty box. Toffoli returned to the ice late in the first period. ... Smith's goal was initially credited to Jean-Gabriel Pageau and wasn't changed until the following period. ... Ottawa F Bobby Ryan missed part of the second period, but returned for the third.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: At Sabres on Tuesday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account