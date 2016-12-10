Lewis leads LA Kings' surge to 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators

hello

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) blocks a shot with goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, from Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman, left, with defenseman Dion Phaneuf, second from left, watching during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel, center, gets his stick on the puck between Ottawa Senators center Chris Kelly, left, and left wing Tom Pyatt, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, left, reacts after scoring against Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon, right, with right wing Dustin Brown (23), and center Anze Kopitar (11), of Slovenia, also reacting with defenseman Marc Methot (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) skates away as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) and left wing Tanner Pearson, center, congratulate defenseman Alec Martinez (27) for scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Trevor Lewis had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Alec Martinez scored on the same power play early in the first period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Peter Budaj made 19 saves and earned an assist, and Marian Gaborik scored his first goal since Feb. 12 to cap the Kings' final home game before a three-week, nine-game stint on the road until New Year's Eve.

Mike Condon stopped 15 shots, and Zack Smith scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of six. The Senators struggled to beat Budaj, the longtime Montreal goalie, in the second stop of their swing through California.

Veteran forward Chris Neil played his 1,000th game for Ottawa, joining Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips as the only Senators to reach the mark.

The Kings seized an early lead after Mark Borowiecki received a five-minute major for boarding Tyler Toffoli, who went to the dressing room after getting his face driven into the glass. Carter scored his 12th goal early in the power play on a quick wrist shot, and Martinez scored in the final seconds with a long shot that ricocheted off Condon.

Budaj, the veteran goalie who rose from the AHL to take over for injured Jonathan Quick, got an assist on Carter's goal for his first point since April 4, 2012.

Smith trimmed the lead early in the second period by ending his 13-game goal drought, but Lewis connected with 0.5 seconds left in the period, getting his fifth goal of the season.

Gaborik then scored on an exceptional shot for his first goal in 10 months. The Slovak wing missed the final two months of last season and the first six weeks of this season with injuries.

NOTES: Kings coach Darryl Sutter got his 200th victory with the franchise. Only Andy Murray (215) has more. ... Andy Andreoff returned to the Kings' lineup after missing 17 games following an upper-body injury in late October. Devin Setoguchi also returned to the lineup, and the Kings scratched Kyle Clifford and Nic Dowd, who had played in 24 straight games. ... Borowiecki fought Matt Greene shortly after getting out of the penalty box. Toffoli returned to the ice late in the first period. ... Smith's goal was initially credited to Jean-Gabriel Pageau and wasn't changed until the following period. ... Ottawa F Bobby Ryan missed part of the second period, but returned for the third.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: At Sabres on Tuesday.