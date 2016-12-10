Chicago Bears have bright future ahead

hello

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) slides to the ground after running the ball under pressure from Chicago Bears' Jerrell Freeman, rear, and Cre'von LeBlanc (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson (10) celebrates a touchdown with center Cody Whitehair (65) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Chicago.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comChicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) is congratulated by his teammates cornerback Tracy Porter (21) and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) for a safety Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Anyone struggling to find the silver lining in the Bears' 3-9 season should take note of last week's 26-6 victory over the 49ers, when the defense allowed a season-low 147 yards while starting four rookies and four second-year players.

That tied the fewest yards allowed by a Bears defense in more than six years, and it portends well for the future.

"Especially when you look at where we started, (which was) a very veteran team (last year)," coach John Fox said. "So we had to take some steps back before we took steps forward, but I think it's very encouraging, some young, good players that hopefully staying healthy will just get better."

First-round pick Leonard Floyd had 2 sacks against the 49ers, giving him 7, the most by any rookie. Fourth-round linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski had a team-best 9 solo tackles. Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, an undrafted rookie, started his sixth straight game and helped limit the 49ers to just 6 passing yards. So did safety Deon Bush, another of the Bears' three fourth-round picks, who started his third straight game.

On the other side of the ball, second-round pick Cody Whitehair started his 12th straight game at center, a position he never even played at Kansas State. And running back Jordan Howard, a fifth-round steal from Indiana by way of Alabama-Birmingham, logged his fifth 100-yard game.

If that's not enough to encourage skeptics about the future, the Bears also started four second-year players on defense.

Floyd, the ninth overall pick, was expected to bolster the pass rush early on. He has, even though his development was slowed by injuries; a calf strain early and a concussion last month. The Bears believe he'll be even better down the road.

"So far he hasn't even touched the surface yet of what we might be able to do with him overall," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "The lack of consistency (has been) due to the injuries. But we've given him a little bit more each and every week he's played. He's doing fine." As an offensive lineman, Whitehair has flown under the radar, but his seamless transition to center has been exceptional.

"He's got a great passion for the game," coach John Fox said. "He's a high-character guy; not afraid of work. There's a lot of work that goes on that the fans and media don't see, whether it's in meeting rooms or extra film study. He's a pro, and he's mature beyond his years. I think that's a big part of his success.

"I've been real impressed with him, and he's got a bright, bright future."

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski didn't get much playing time until Jerrell Freeman was given a four-game suspension for PEDs, but he's made strides each week.

"I thought he did well," Fangio said after the 49ers game, Kwiatkoski's second straight start. "He's coming into his own, and I hope to see marked improvement a little bit each and every game moving forward."

Safety Deon Bush, the Bears' second fourth-round pick, started slowly after head and neck injuries in the preseason but has replaced Harold Jones-Quartey the past three games.

Cornerback Deiondre' Hall, the third of the Bears' fourth-round picks, showed promise early in the season matching up against bigger receivers. But the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder went down with a severe high ankle sprain in Week Four and just this week returned to 100 percent at practice.

"He's a long guy," Fangio said. "He can get his hands on the ball. He's got good ball anticipation when the ball's thrown to a guy he's covering. He was improving. He looked better this week than he did last week. We'll see if he's ready to play some (Sunday)."

Howard's 883 rushing yards and 4.9-yard average per carry have been an obvious contribution. But as he's become the go-to guy in the running game, his other skills have improved.

"It' just his knowledge of the offense," Loggains said. "Especially pass protection. He's taken a big jump that way. When you're young in this league, those are the things that can get gray for you. You run the football -- he's obviously a talented player there -- but in pass pro, he's made his biggest growth."

With four more games to add seasoning, the Bears should go into next season with a large group of talented players who are young but also experienced.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.