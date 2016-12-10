The Latest: Trump cleans up his spelling in tweet

NEW YORK -- The Latest developments on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
President-elect Donald Trump has deleted and reissued a tweet after receiving criticism on social media for bad spelling.
Trump put out a fresh tweet accusing CNN of reporting "ridiculous" fake news, arguing he won't let his television show conflict with his presidency. Hours earlier, he had misspelled the word as "rediculous."
"Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue - FAKE NEWS!" he wrote in the corrected tweet.
The latest tweet drew some commentary about the president-elect, who has flubbed words on previous occasions on Twitter.
"Are they still rediculous, too as per the original tweet?" tweeted @JoelNihlean in response.
___
6:45 a.m.
Donald Trump is tweeting about television again - this time accusing CNN of reporting "rediculous" fake news and asserting that he won't let his television show conflict with his presidency.
Trump's Saturday morning tweets follow an announcement by Mark Burnett, the creator of "The Apprentice," that the president-elect remains an executive producer on the show.
Trump's spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway, said on CNN Friday that Trump's ties to his reality show are being reviewed for potential conflicts of interest.
At 6:28 a.m., the president-elect tweeted that he has "NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!"
Ten minutes later, he tweeted again, saying that "reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are rediculous & untrue - FAKE NEWS!"
___
2:50 a.m.
President-elect Donald Trump is partaking in one the nation's most storied football rivalries, saluting U.S. troops at the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday as he prepares to enter the White House.
The future commander-in-chief planned to attend the 117th game between the military academies at West Point and Annapolis, which is being held on relatively neutral ground, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
The appearance caps a week of rolling out Cabinet picks, holding "thank you" rallies in North Carolina, Iowa and Michigan, and trying to cement his incoming Senate majority with Saturday's runoff election in Louisiana.