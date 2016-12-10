Hoffman Estates police identify third shooting suspect as Elgin man

hello

Ryan Ratliff, 26, of Elgin is wanted in the Dec. 1 shooting of a McHenry man near a Hoffman Estates sports bar.

Authorities have secured an arrest warrant for an Elgin man accused of shooting a man in the face during an apparent drug deal near a Hoffman Estates sports bar, police said Saturday.

Hoffman Estates investigators are looking for Ryan Ratliff, 26, in connection with the Dec. 1 shooting of a 26-year-old McHenry man, police said. Police consider Ratliff armed and dangerous.

Police have arrested two other suburban men in connection with the shooting. Eighteen-year-old Louis Segovia of West Chicago, who prosecutors say drove the getaway car, was ordered held on $2 million bail Thursday. The car's owner, Rasool Haleem, 31, of Streamwood, was arrested earlier this week and is also being held on $2 million bail.

Segovia and Haleem face charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated robbery. Ratliff is wanted on the same charges, Lt. Darin Felgenhauer said.

Prosecutors describe the shooting, which took place around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot of the Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center, as a drug deal gone bad.

They say the McHenry man arranged to sell marijuana to Ratliff. A witness accompanying the McHenry man said Ratliff threatened the McHenry man and pointed a gun at him, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Maureen McGee earlier this week. She said the McHenry man then gave Ratliff a shoe box containing marijuana. When Ratliff ran, the witness and the McHenry man followed him in a car, authorities said. They said the McHenry man got out and chased Ratliff.

The witness said he heard a gunshot and, turning toward the noise, saw Ratliff running away and the McHenry man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, McGee said.

The McHenry man was in stable condition Friday, Felgenhauer said. The bullet was lodged in the man's aorta, but he was able to speak and identify Ratliff in a photo array, McGee said.

Police asked anyone with information about Ratliff's whereabouts to call (224) 254-0049 or email policetips@hoffmanestates.org.