Suburbs bracing for up to a foot of snow

A long, gradual snowfall could dump up to a foot of the white stuff in some suburbs by late Sunday, forecasters say.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area is set to expire midnight Sunday.

The hardest hit areas should develop north of I-80, where the storm could produce "narrow bands" of heavy snow falling at a rate of up to an inch per hour, National Weather Service forecaster Jamie Enderlen said.

The weather service expects "severely reduced visibility through those bands," Enderlen said. Forecasters urged drivers to travel only in the event of an emergency because of slick conditions on the roads.

Parts of McHenry and Lake counties could see 8 to 11 inches of snow through Sunday night. Some areas of DuPage County could record 8 to 12 inches.

Next week, brace for a bitter cold stretch. Forecasters predict wind chills could feel lower than 10 degrees below zero Wednesday and Friday mornings.