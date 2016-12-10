Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/10/2016 6:52 PM

Dickens of a Holiday in Libertyville's Cook Park

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Harper Christie, 4, of Libertyville and her sister, Kenzie, 6, visit with Santa Claus in his sleigh at Cook Park during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.

      Harper Christie, 4, of Libertyville and her sister, Kenzie, 6, visit with Santa Claus in his sleigh at Cook Park during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Declan Okerberg, 7 months, of Libertyville, left, and his brothers Reed, 2, center, and Cole, 4, visit with Santa Claus in his sleigh during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.

      Declan Okerberg, 7 months, of Libertyville, left, and his brothers Reed, 2, center, and Cole, 4, visit with Santa Claus in his sleigh during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Emerson Reed, 7, of Libertyville makes Children's Holiday Shoppe gift selections with the assistance of Elf Eden Plotsky, 11, of Hawthorn Woods at Petranek's Pharmacy during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.

      Emerson Reed, 7, of Libertyville makes Children's Holiday Shoppe gift selections with the assistance of Elf Eden Plotsky, 11, of Hawthorn Woods at Petranek's Pharmacy during the Dickens of a Holiday event in Libertyville Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report

Dickens of a Holiday continued Saturday in Libertyville's Cook Park. The annual event provided outdoor visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a snow-covered sleigh in the park.

Children had the opportunity to purchase Christmas presents at the Children's Holiday Shoppe in the community room at Petranek's Pharmacy. Shoppers were assisted by Santa's "elves" with gifts up to $5.

Downtown Libertyville visitors also enjoyed a Victorian Tea at St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, took tours of the Ansel B. Cook Museum and donated food items at Liberty 1 & 2 Theaters in exchange for a free showing of the movie "Elf."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account