Dickens of a Holiday in Libertyville's Cook Park

Dickens of a Holiday continued Saturday in Libertyville's Cook Park. The annual event provided outdoor visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a snow-covered sleigh in the park.

Children had the opportunity to purchase Christmas presents at the Children's Holiday Shoppe in the community room at Petranek's Pharmacy. Shoppers were assisted by Santa's "elves" with gifts up to $5.

Downtown Libertyville visitors also enjoyed a Victorian Tea at St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, took tours of the Ansel B. Cook Museum and donated food items at Liberty 1 & 2 Theaters in exchange for a free showing of the movie "Elf."