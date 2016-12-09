Russian official Mutko seeks to retain FIFA Council seat

Alasdair Bell, director of legal affairs, speaks at at a press conference after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee at the Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

NYON, Switzerland -- Under fire for his role in Russia's state doping program, Vitaly Mutko has begun the process of a FIFA integrity check to be an election candidate.

Mutko, who heads Russian operations to organize the 2018 World Cup, has been elected by European soccer leaders since 2009 to represent them on FIFA's ruling committee.

His FIFA seat is due for re-election in April, though potential candidates must pass a vetting and eligibility check by a review panel appointed by the world soccer body.

On Friday, Mutko was implicated in widespread evidence detailed by Canadian investigator Richard McLaren that he oversaw a state-backed doping program as sports minister.

Hours later, UEFA said Mutko was among five applicants for four vacant seats on the FIFA Council. The April 5 vote is by 55 European member federations.

Mutko has retained his FIFA positions and presidency of the Russian soccer federation since McLaren's interim report was published in July.

The World Anti-Doping Agency then called on the FIFA ethics committee to investigate Mutko based on McLaren's evidence.

The full investigation report release on Friday seemed to confirm that Mutko was asked to cover up a positive doping test by a Russian Premier League player from Uzbekistan.

Mutko was also implicated as sports minister in overseeing widespread doping programs of Russian athletes who competes at the 2012 London Olympics, 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and the 2013 track and field world championships, held in Moscow.

It is unclear if FIFA's ethics committee has a mandate to prosecute non-soccer cases.

Asked on Friday if UEFA could launch its own investigation of Mutko, leaders of the European body deferred to FIFA's ongoing vetting process.

"We have written to FIFA with the five potential candidates and the procedure is FIFA has to go through this eligibility check," UEFA legal director Alasdair Bell said.

Bell acknowledged that the McLaren report "appears to contain some serious allegations" though noted that "these are contested."

Three of Mutko's long-standing colleagues are standing down from their FIFA Council seats from Europe: Michel D'Hooghe of Belgium, Senes Erzik of Turkey, and Marios Lefkaritis of Cyprus.

UEFA said the other election contenders are: Sandor Csanyi, a current UEFA executive committee member from Hungary; Geir Thorsteinsson, president of Iceland's soccer federation; former AC Milan player Dejan Savicevic of Montenegro; and Costakis Koutsokoumnis, the Cyprus federation president.