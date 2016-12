Cardinals sign free agent Dexter Fowler

St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, right, puts a Cardinals jersey on Dexter Fowler Friday during a baseball news conference announcing the signing of the free agent center fielder in St. Louis. Associated Press

Flanked by St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, left, and general manager John Mozeliak, right, free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler smiles Friday during an introductory baseball news conference in St. Louis. Associated Press

Dexter Fowler smiles Friday during an introductory news conference announcing the free agent center fielder has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, right, watches Friday as Dexter Fowler puts a Cardinals jersey during a baseball news conference announcing the signing of the free agent center fielder. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have signed free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year deal.

The switch-hitting Fowler helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 last year by batting .276 with a .393 on-base percentage.

Signing Fowler will cost the Cardinals their first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2017 draft, since the Cubs made him a qualifying offer.

Fowler will wear No. 25 in honor of Barry Bonds.