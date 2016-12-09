Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/9/2016 10:18 AM

Anti-abortion medical providers argue against Illinois law

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Health-care providers in northern Illinois who object to abortion are asking for a preliminary injunction against a state law that requires them to provide information or referrals to patients seeking the procedure.

The Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2gsDEqh ) reports that the group filed a lawsuit against Gov. Bruce Rauner and other state officials in August after the law was amended in July.

The group is asking for a preliminary injunction to preventing the state from penalizing doctors and medical center staff who cite their objection to abortion as the reason for not providing such information or referrals.

The group's attorney, Matt Bowman, says the requirement violates the free speech rights of anti-abortion medical professionals.

Assistant Attorney General Sarah Newman says the statue is only triggered if a patient asks for information.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account