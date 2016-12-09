Winning images of our weekly photo contest

My mom, sister and I were scurrying across campus to attend the Advent Lessons and Carols at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University Notre Dame. The basilica is next to the Golden Dome. As the snow fell, I took a quick shot; talk about the Christmas Spirit!
Chris Babb of Wheaton
Lovely end to the day as the sun sets over a pond in Grayslake on November 21.
Cindy Madson of Grayslake
The first snow is lit up by Christmas lights trying to peek through the bushes still hanging on to fall leaves outside a Des Plaines home.
Paige Straessle of Des Plaines
A gray squirrel scratches an itch while sitting in a tree in a Hawthorn Woods backyard in November.
Donald E Bolstad of Hawthorn Woods
Chicago Blackhawks player Tyler Motte drives toward the goal with Florida Panthers defenseman Michael Matheson in very close pursuit on November 29 at the United Center in Chicago.
John Wysocki of Mount Prospect
I took this picture on a foggy morning a couple days after our first big snow of the year. The trees stood out in stark contrast to the white sky and white ground. It was very striking.
Tom Nicol of Geneva
This is a picture we took of Stone Mountain Lake in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia around mid November. The picture is a blend of Fall colors mixed with Christmas garland and bow to decorate the bridge railing crossing the lake.
Bob and Pat Buesing of Roselle
The landscape is covered in snow at Arbor Theater after first snowfall on Dec 4 in Vernon Hills.
Erin Kabot of Vernon Hills
Snow falls on Shae, left, Nora, Johnny, Ella and Jordan at a tree farm near Springfield as a snow machine makes the magic happen a day after Thanksgiving.
John Buechner of Elk Grove Village
Today I captured a photo of squirrel by it's nest in my front yard maple tree. Such a cute little guy.
Kathy Kolvitz of Addison
I took this photo of my grandson Alex Beegle from Hudson, OH and his cousin Mazzie Garcia of Batavia, IL. They are riding in the "electric Army Jeep" that grandpa modified to go a little faster than it would when it was first sold. The kids always had a great time cruising in our backyard with this one.
Daniel Cox of Batavia
Following an overnight rainstorm this past fall, I discovered this purple leaf on our brick sidewalk. My macro lens revealed the leaf's spreading veins slightly magnified by the round raindrops.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles