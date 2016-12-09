Dawn Patrol: Bulls end Spurs' road win streak

The Bulls' Taj Gibson goes up for a dunk on San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol during the second half of Thursday's game at the United Center. The Bulls won 95-91. Associated Press

Bulls defeat Spurs at United Center

With Doug McDermott's help, the Bulls collected 26 points off the bench and handed the San Antonio Spurs their first road loss of the season 95-91 at the United Center. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Suburban men charged with attempted murder in Hoffman Estates shooting

Two suburban men have been charged with attempted murder as a result of a Dec. 1 drug deal that ended with a McHenry man being shot in the face outside a Hoffman Estates sports bar. Full story.

Bus clips child in shoulder near Lake Villa

A 5-year-old student from Lake Villa Community Consolidated District 41 was clipped by the tail end of a turning school bus yesterday afternoon in an unincorporated area near Lake Villa, Lake County officials say. Full story.

Hanover Park man sentenced after child sex sting

A Hanover Park man was sentenced to prison yesterday after pleading guilty to attempting to have sex with a child, Kane County officials said. Nabeel Afsar, 23, thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex in an Aurora hotel room in December 2014, prosecutors said. Full story.

Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park charged in other cases

A registered child sex offender from Elk Grove Village who prosecutors say sexually abused a 9-year-old boy last month in a Bartlett park faces new charges. Ryan French, 35, was ordered held on no bail yesterday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of another 9-year-old boy and the attempted criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy. Full story.

West Chicago Community High School seeks input on referendum idea

The fate of a major renovation plan for West Chicago Community High School could rest this spring with voters. The District 94 school board is considering whether to seek voter approval to borrow $28 million to $35 million in tax-backed loans to remodel outdated areas of the high school and replace aging equipment. Full story.

Naperville teacher scores $100,000 to promote global learning

A $100,000 grant awarded yesterday to a Naperville teacher aims to help make the world a smaller, more connected place for students across the state. Seth Brady, the Naperville Central High School teacher behind the creation of the Illinois Global Scholar Certificate, says the money will help launch the program during the 2017-18 school year with summits for students, training for teachers and a statewide service learning project connected to an international cause. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 21 degrees this morning. Highs around 26 today, with lows tonight near 17. Full story.

Traffic

Construction has closed Penny Road between Bateman Road and Route 68 near East Dundee. Full traffic.

Hawks' Seabrook to miss tonight's game

Since the 2006 season began, Brent Seabrook has missed a grand total of 11 games. That number will tick up to 12, though, when the do-everything defenseman sits out tonight's tilt against the Rangers at the United Center with an upper-body injury he suffered during Tuesday's win over Arizona. Read beat writer John Dietz's report here.