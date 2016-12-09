Round Lake woman hit by car while crossing Route 120

hello

A Round Lake woman who had just been involved in a traffic crash in unincorporated Lake County near Round Lake was hit by a car Thursday as she tried to cross a busy road, authorities said.

The 30-year-old female was involved in a minor crash on Route 120 at Fairfield Road at about 6:15 p.m., and was sitting in the car of a family member while waiting for sheriff deputies to process the scene, said Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

After several minutes, she exited the vehicle and tried to cross Route 120 on foot only to be hit by an eastbound Nissan Versa driven by a 33-year-old man from McHenry, Covelli said. I

The woman was is in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Covelli said the names of the people involved are being withheld while the accident remains under investigation. The man has not been charged and is cooperating with police, he said.