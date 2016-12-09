Weekend picks: Margaret Cho brings comedy to Genesee

hello

Adam Ferrara of TV's "Rescue Me" and "Top Gear" appears at The Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Scott Gries/Comedy Central

Cho, you know

Leave the kiddies at home if you want to get some adults-only laughs from comedian Margaret Cho ("Drop Dead Diva," "All About Sex") tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$69.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Dogs on parade

Calling all dog lovers to the all-breed Skokie Valley Kennel Club Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. See canine conformation, obedience and rally events. Plus, talk with dog rescue group representatives and stop by educational booths and vendors with pet supplies. $3-$7. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. skokievalleykc.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11

'The Muppet Christmas Carol'

See Kermit the frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and other Muppet characters re-create Charles Dickens' classic tale in an evening screening of the 1992 Jim Henson Productions family film "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at Village of Hawthorn Woods Barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Michael Caine portrays Ebenezer Scrooge. Complimentary popcorn will be served. Free. vhw.org. A craft activity begins at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Jerry Seinfeld performs four shows at the Chicago Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. - Associated Press, 2016

Find out what little things are currently bothering comedy superstar Jerry Seinfeld when he does four standup shows on Thursday and Friday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $63.25-$175. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Ready to drive

Fans of TV shows "Rescue Me" and "Top Gear USA" won't want to miss seeing star Adam Ferrara on Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

'Logical' man

Hear rock hits such as "Breakfast in America," "Dreamer," "School" and more when Roger Hodgson of Supertramp performs on Thursday and Friday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $75-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Rock hard at Triple Xmas

California hard rock band TRAPT, best known for the single "Headstrong," headlines H.O.M.E. Bar's 95 WIIL Rock Triple Xmas Bash Friday, Dec. 9. The 21-and-older show also features special guests Stitched Up Heart, Through Fire and Shallow Side. H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $18; booth packages are also available. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Santa's on a roll

Roller skate -- or just walk around the rink in shoes -- with Santa Claus at the Santa Skate at Orbit Skate Center, 615 S. Consumers Ave., Palatine. The Minions and SpongeBob SquarePants will be there, too. Enjoy holiday music, hot chocolate and candy canes. Guests can pose for photo with Santa in his sleigh. Mrs. Claus and the elves will serve refreshments. Admission is $6, which includes skate rental. Free for babies in strollers. No reservations required. Program is designed for children ages 10 and younger and their families. (847) 394-9199 or orbitskate.net. 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Santa swap

Kids and parents are invited to bring a gift to Santa rather than asking for one at the SwapAdventure 4th Annual Holiday Donation Event. Participants get to pose for photos with Santa and find out where their donated gifts are going. Also on tap are glitter Tattoos by Laine Too, arts and crafts, holiday music and special appearances by snow princesses. It all happens on Saturday at Belvedere Banquets, 1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village. Free admission with gift donation. (847) 534-0600 or belvederebanquets.com. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Love from afar

Catch Kaija Saariaho's acclaimed 2000 operatic tragedy "L'Amour de Loin" (the second-only opera composed by a woman at the Metropolitan Opera) as part of the international Live in HD series on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at select cinemas in Addison, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Evanston, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Niles, Rosemont, South Barrington, Vernon Hills, Warrenville, Woodridge and more. Sung in French with English subtitles. Prices vary by venue, but largely $18-$24. For exact locations, visit fathomevents.com. 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

'Time of Snow'

The Palatine Children's Chorus performs holiday songs like "Silent Night" and "Ding Dong Merrily on High," along with other classics with new musical twists, during its "Time of Snow" concert at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. $7-$10. cuttinghall.org. 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Victorian Christmas

Celebrate an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas at the Christmas on the Farm event at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Visit the farm's animals, sip hot spiced cider and sing carols by the fire. Guests can also tour the farmhouse to see it decked out for the holidays and pose for a photo with Santa in his sleigh. Good for all ages. Free; no registration required. (630) 876-5900 or dupageforest.org. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11

Soprano Marisa Buchheit performs with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for three "Magical Holiday Concerts." - Courtesy of Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Soprano Marisa Buchheit, Midwest Dance Collective and the Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus Anima are a few of the artistic guests teaming up with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a series of "Magical Holiday Concerts" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Gingerbread houses galore

Did you get artsy with your gingerbread house this year? If so, show it off at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., during the Candlelight and Gingerbread Holiday Celebration. Make sure to have yours there by 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for judging in the Gingerbread House Contest. Entry fee is $10. While you're there, meet Santa Claus, tour Stacy's Tavern Museum by candlelight, munch on cookies and hot chocolate and shop for holiday gifts. $5 for adults; free for kids. gehs.org. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Canadian pop-rocker Shawn Mendes joins the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at the Allstate Arena Saturday, Dec. 10. - Associated Press

The Allstate Arena is all wrapped up and packed with pop for the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Saturday, Dec. 10. Superstars Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, OneRepublic, DNCE and Alessia Cara will take the stage for a strong kickoff to the holiday music season. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets are sold out, but there are ways to get tickets online. www.rosemont.com/allstate/events/b96-pepsi-jingle-bash. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

The "Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular" returns to the Rosemont Theatre to mix circus acts with symphonic music on Saturday, Dec. 10. - Courtesy Cirque Musica

The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular returns for another performance that mixes classical music favorites with wowing circus routines on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$85. $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

DuPage rockers Red Light Compliance play a free show at Tivoli Bowl in Downers Grove Saturday, Dec. 10. - Courtesy of Red Light Compliance

DuPage punk rockers Red Light Compliance are making a return to their roots with a free, all-ages show at Tivoli Bowl in Downers Grove, joined by fellow rockers Fantastic Mammals and Radar. Rebuild & Rebound and The Freedom Paradox round out the bill. Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove. Free. (630) 969-0660 or tivolibowl.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Hanukkah Happenings

Celebrate the Jewish festival of light during Hanukkah Happenings in Hawthorn Mall's Carson's court, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Take part in dreidel spinning, music with singer/songwriter Jeanie B!, a photo booth, crafts and more. Open to all. Free. Reservations are suggested at jccchicago.org/hanukkahhappenings. Walk-in guests are welcome. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

'Are We Like Sheep?'

Voices in Harmony's "Sing-Along Messiah" invites audiences to join in with Handel's evergreen 1742 Christian oratorio on Sunday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $18. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

The Osmond Brothers share the bill with The Lennon Sisters as part of "The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza" at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville on Sunday, Dec. 11. -

The Osmond Brothers and The Lennon Sisters share the stage for "The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza" on Sunday at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $75-$95. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Concert highlights

Chicago Master Singers' Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Techny Towers, 2001 Waukegan Road, Northbrook. Concert will feature the Ars Viva Brass ensemble with harp. $15-$48. chicagomastersingers.org.

JJ & Dre, The Ars Nova: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Frankie's Blue Room, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $7. (630) 416-3310 or frankiesblueroom.net.

The Lawrence Arms 2nd Annual War on Christmas Day 2 with Worries, Dowsing: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $27-$32. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Courtney Cole: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $30-$50. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Big City Burn headlines Chicago's Metro Friday, Dec. 9. - Courtesy of Big City Burn, Joe Gonzalez

Big City Burn, The Punch, Trick Shooter Social Club, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club, Western Automatic: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Chords For A Cure Chicago VIII -- A Benefit for the Leukemia Research Foundation, featuring A Friend Called Fire, Gun and Bible, Social Que, Josh Bryant, Matt Tatum, Adam Michaels of Cowboy Jukebox: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Manic Rose: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Trophy Room, 170 W. Ontario St., Chicago. $5. (312) 600-6920 or trophyroombar.com.

Miles Minor Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Harlem Avenue Lounge, 3701 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Blues. $6. (708) 484-3610 or harlemavenuelounge.com.

Suzuki Strings' Christmas Concert: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Wheaton College's Edman Memorial Chapel, northeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton. More than 300 Community School of the Arts suzuki and early childhood music students, ages 3 through high schoolers, perform familiar holiday songs, on the violin, viola, cello, guitar, and harp. Free. (630) 752-5567 or wheaton.edu.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Concert: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Concert also features soprano Marisa Buchheit, the Elgin Master Chorale, Anima-Glen Ellyn Childrens Chorus and the Midwest Dance Collective performing familiar holiday favorites. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org.

B96 Jingle Bash: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Performers include Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes and others. (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Veltway Music Collective Holiday Spectacular and fundraiser with PA3 Quartet, Inari Gold, Brandon James, 13 Tikis, School of Rock Oak Park and Gallery-81: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Krew Rock Lounge, 6319 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 317-4413.

Kristin Hersh: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at SPACE Evanston, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Angela Ingersoll - Courtesy of Elgin Community College

Angela Ingersoll with "The 12 Dames of Christmas": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Blizzard Theater at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Holiday tunes. Ingersoll performs songs made famous by legendary female vocalists, including Judy Garland, Julie Andrews and others. $30. (847) 622-0300 or tickets.elgin,edu.

Tony Orlando: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Brotherhood Of Harmony's Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Schaumburg's all-male, a cappella chorus performs traditional secular and sacred music with female guest ensemble, Evening Edition. Tickets $15 at brotherhoodofharmony.org or $20 at door.

Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Courtney Cole: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $30. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Thinner Teed: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

The Lawrence Arms 2nd Annual War on Christmas Day 3 with The Copyrights, The Brokedowns: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $27-$32. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

The Jasons & Flamingo Nosebleed, The Kobanes: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Stefano Noferini at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra's "Holiday Sweets & Musical Treats" holiday concert: 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Wentz Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Holiday tunes. dupagesymphony.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band's Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 718-7702 or arlingtonheightsband.org,

Chicago Trombone Authority's Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Holiday music played by Chicago-area trombonists. Freewill donations are welcome. (630) 969-2783 or chicagotromboneauthority.com.

Highland Park Strings: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave., Highland Park. Classical; features the music of Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Haydn and Elgar. Concert features soloist and cellist John-Henry Crawford. Free. Visit hpstrings.org.

13-Monsters, Suburbia Story, Bulletproof, Off the Top benefit for Make a Wish Foundation: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $7. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

Voices in Harmony's Sing-Along "Messiah": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The McHenry County College Chorus also performs. "Messiah" scores will be available for purchase before the concert. Voices in Harmony's highlighted charity for this concert is the Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted at the event. $15-$18. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Maxwell and Mary J. Blige "The King And Queen Of Hearts World Tour": 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

Kiss FM 103.5 Chicago's Jingle Ball: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Performers include Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, the Backstreet Boys and others. Tickets start at $30. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Lorrie Morgan with "Enchanted Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Maxwell, Mary J. Blige: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $39.50-$179.50. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Kenny G with The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2016: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $49.50-$89.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.

Stephan Jenkins (of Third Eye Blind): 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $40-$55. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.