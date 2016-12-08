Red Sox reunite with INF Rutledge in winter meetings draft

OXON HILL, Md. -- The Boston Red Sox have reunited with utility infielder Josh Rutledge, taking him in the draft of players left off major league rosters.

Boston picked Rutledge in the Rule 5 draft Thursday at the winter meetings, plucking him off the Triple-A roster of the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old Rutledge spent his first three seasons in the majors with Colorado and played the last two years with Boston. He hit .265 in 28 games this season for the AL East champs, became a free agent in November and signed a minor league contract with Colorado.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team wanted an extra infielder who batted right-handed.

"We always had a good relationship," he said. "So he's an obvious choice."

Detroit took left-hander Daniel Stumpf from the Kansas City system. He made his major league debut this year, with a 10.80 ERA in seven games for Philadelphia.

A total of 18 players were taken in the big league portion of the draft, four from the New York Yankees.