Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at high school gymnastics

hello

Throughout the school year in suburban high schools, spectators watch spellbound as strong young men form an Iron Cross on still rings and nimble young women flip confidently on narrow balance beams competing in gymnastics.

Gymnastics is a sport that requires balance, strength, agility, flexibility and endurance while developing mental alertness, self-confidence, daring and self-discipline.

The sport dates back to the Greeks in the fifth century B.C. to develop muscles in men for hand-to-hand combat. Events in rings, pommel horse, and the floor exercises were first exhibited at the Greek Olympics.

German doctor Friedrich Ludwig Jahn, known as the father of modern gymnastics, introduced the pommel horse, horizontal bar, parallel bar, balance beam, ladder, and vaulting horse in the early 19th century.

Men's gymnastics was part of the events of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896 while gymnastic competition for women was added in 1936 with the all-around competition.

The first boys gymnastics state meet in Illinois was held in 1952 and won by New Trier High School of Winnetka. The event included medals for pommel horse, tumbling, trampoline, parallel bar, horizontal bar and still rings.

The girls began competing in gymnastics in 1976 with Maine East High School winning the first state team championship under coach Betty Axelson. The medal for individual all-around champion was awarded to Lori Erickson of Palatine High School. The competition included medals for floor exercise, balance beam, vault, and uneven parallel bars.

One of the most famous gymnasts from the suburbs was Bart Conner of Niles West High School who won the Illinois High School All-Around individual medal in both 1974 and 1975. He also won the 1972 U.S. Junior National Championships at the age of 14, the U.S. Gymnastics Federation All-Around championship at 17, and was the youngest member of the Olympic team during the 1976 Summer Olympics. In addition, Conner won two gold medals at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games as a member of the men's gymnastics team.

We hope you enjoy this #TBT Gallery looking back at gymnastics from the mid-1960s and '70s.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

Daily Herald file photo A Prospect gymnast is congratulated during the Illinois state gymnastics meet at Arlington High School in Arlington Heights in March of 1965.

Daily Herald file photo Prospect gymnast performs on the pommel horse during the Illinois state gymnastics meet at Arlington High School in Arlington Heights in March of 1965.

Daily Herald file photo Maine East High School wins the girls team state championship in gymnastics in February of 1977 at Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

Daily Herald file photo The Hersey gymnastics team waits to perform at the state gymnastics meet in February of 1977 at Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

Daily Herald file photo A gymnast performs on the balance beam at the state gymnastics meet in February of 1977 at Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

Daily Herald file photo High school teams line up for the first state girls gymnastics meet in February of 1977 at Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

Daily Herald file photo A Prospect gymnast performs on the pommel horse during the state high school gymnastics meet at Prospect High School in March of 1967.

Daily Herald file photo An Arlington gymnast flies high on the trampoline during the state high school gymnastics meet at Prospect High School in March of 1967.

Daily Herald file photo A Fremd athlete jumps on the trampoline during a gymnastics meet at Lake Park High School in Medinah in January of 1968.

Daily Herald file photo A gymnast vaults during the dual girls gymnastics meet between Arlington and Rolling Meadows High Schools in February of 1977.

Daily Herald file photo A Lake Park gymnast competes on the parallel bars during a gymnastics meet at Lake Park High School in Medinah in January of 1968.

Daily Herald file photo A gymnasts goes through her routine on the uneven bars during the dual girls gymnastics meet between Arlington and Rolling Meadows High Schools in February of 1977.

Daily Herald file photo A Hoffman Estates gymnast competes on the pommel horse during a dual boys gymnastics meet between Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg High Schools in January of 1977.

Daily Herald file photo A Prospect gymnasts hangs high on the rings during a dual boys gymnastics meet against Arlington High School At Prospect High School in Mount Prospect in February of 1968.

Daily Herald file photo Coach Tom Malthouse holds the trophy as the Arlington High School team won the state championship during the IHSA State Gymnastics Meet at Maine East High School in Park Ridge in 1968.

Daily Herald file photo The Prospect High School gymnastics team accepts its third place trophy during the IHSA State Gymnastics Meet at Maine East High School in Park Ridge in 1968.

Daily Herald file photo An Arlington gymnast demonstrates his moves on the pommel horse during the IHSA State Gymnastics Meet at Maine East High School in Park Ridge in 1968.

Daily Herald file photo A gymnast performs on the rings during a national high school boys gymnastics meet held at Niles West High School in April of 1976.

Daily Herald file photo An Elk Grove gymnast competes on the rings at the IHSA State Boys Gymnastics Meet at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect in March of 1970.