Ohio House committee votes to pass 20-week abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio House committee has voted to pass a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

The committee voted Wednesday night to pass the ban, which now heads to the full House for consideration Thursday.

That follows House approval Tuesday night of the so-called heartbeat bill, which would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That clears the way for what would be one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is an abortion-rights opponent who has previously voiced concerns about the heartbeat bill's constitutionality.

Kasich hasn't said yet if he'll sign either bill.