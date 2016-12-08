Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/8/2016 10:25 AM

Ohio House committee votes to pass 20-week abortion ban

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio House committee has voted to pass a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

The committee voted Wednesday night to pass the ban, which now heads to the full House for consideration Thursday.

That follows House approval Tuesday night of the so-called heartbeat bill, which would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That clears the way for what would be one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is an abortion-rights opponent who has previously voiced concerns about the heartbeat bill's constitutionality.

Kasich hasn't said yet if he'll sign either bill.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account